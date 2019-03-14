RTL Group (RTL) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective from Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTL. equinet set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.80 ($55.58) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.13 ($68.75).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

