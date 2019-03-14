RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. RTI Surgical makes up approximately 6.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 7.16% of RTI Surgical worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTIX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTIX. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 79,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. RTI Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.32.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

