Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (GSAH)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $9.95 on Thursday. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company is based in New York, New York.

