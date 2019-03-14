Royce & Associates LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,207 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 103,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after purchasing an additional 818,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/royce-associates-lp-has-1-82-million-holdings-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.