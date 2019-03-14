Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.87 $2.75 billion N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $25.01 billion 1.96 $4.24 billion $6.99 10.99

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35% Bank of Montreal 16.91% 14.97% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Montreal 1 5 3 0 2.22

Bank of Montreal has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.