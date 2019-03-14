Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Target Price to C$43.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$31.68 and a 1-year high of C$43.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,838,700 shares in the company, valued at C$282,912,190. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,126.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

