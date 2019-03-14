Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ocado Group (OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 856.50 ($11.19).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.03) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

