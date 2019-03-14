Rotharium Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $455.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00021490 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00381011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01681327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00232156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.