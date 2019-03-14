Ronald J. Oscher Sells 13,990 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,119,759.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,475.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AME opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,926 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/ronald-j-oscher-sells-13990-shares-of-ametek-inc-ame-stock.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.