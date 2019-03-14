Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of TSE RME traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.69. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of C$8.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The company has a market cap of $173.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.05999990230416 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.