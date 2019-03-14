Rocket Internet (RKET) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKET. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €29.40 ($34.19) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.18 ($35.09).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

RKET stock opened at €23.24 ($27.02) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 52 week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.