Robert J. Balog Sells 1,508 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $15,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,985. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
