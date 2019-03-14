Robert J. Balog Sells 1,508 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $15,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,985. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

