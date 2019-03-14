Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.49. Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4797626 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.25). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 688.98% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $551.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.20 million. Analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors V. Lp Thayer sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 231,143,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $115,571,804.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Management Corp lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 632,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 703,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

