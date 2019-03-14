RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,422 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Green Bancorp worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Green Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Green Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Bancorp by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Green Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GNBC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Green Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $640.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.05.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rmb-capital-management-llc-grows-position-in-green-bancorp-inc-gnbc.html.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.