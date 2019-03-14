RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 550.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,691 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 114,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,457.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 228,299 shares of company stock worth $2,925,947 over the last 90 days.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

