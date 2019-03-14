RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Repligen worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 612,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after buying an additional 505,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King upgraded Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 7,475 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $441,099.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,289.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $154,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,883.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,731 shares of company stock worth $1,625,768. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

