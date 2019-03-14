RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 25,706 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brink’s worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 228,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 540,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 18.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $756,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 68.11% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 25,706 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rmb-capital-management-llc-buys-25706-shares-of-brinks-bco.html.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.