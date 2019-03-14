Richard Loveridge Purchases 250,000 Shares of Capitol Health Ltd (CAJ) Stock

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) insider Richard Loveridge acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$48,750.00 ($34,574.47).

ASX CAJ traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). 694,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Capitol Health Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.34 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 million and a PE ratio of -65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Capitol Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

