Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $697,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,535.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,313 shares of company stock worth $1,086,323. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $821.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.73. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

United Financial Bancorp Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

