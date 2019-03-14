Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.07 Million Stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

