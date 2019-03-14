Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,156 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $137.79 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $91.56 and a 1 year high of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

