Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Avon Products worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avon Products by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Avon Products by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avon Products by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

AVP stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.09. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVP. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

