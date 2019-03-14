Rhenium Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Rhenium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rhenium has a total market cap of $5,126.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rhenium has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00160296 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00067239 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00002193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007109 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Rhenium

Rhenium (XRH) is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 32,736,547 coins. Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org . The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0 . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork

Buying and Selling Rhenium

Rhenium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rhenium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

