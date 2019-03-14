Reviewing Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) and Its Rivals

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors 13.03% 7.75% 10.21%

82.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$48.35 million 37.35 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $2.39 billion $266.65 million 8.48

Focus Financial Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 536 2182 2449 131 2.41

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners competitors beat Focus Financial Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

