Reviewing Chanticleer (BURG) & J Alexanders (JAX)

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Chanticleer alerts:

This table compares Chanticleer and J Alexanders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -14.80% -33.85% -11.41% J Alexanders 1.65% 6.85% 4.83%

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J Alexanders has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chanticleer and J Alexanders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of J Alexanders shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chanticleer and J Alexanders’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.43 million 0.18 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.11 J Alexanders $242.26 million 0.57 $7.33 million $0.60 15.78

J Alexanders has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Alexanders, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J Alexanders beats Chanticleer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of September 19, 2018, it operated 45 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.