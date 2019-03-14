Reviewing Cadus (KDUS) & Gazit Globe (GZT)

Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadus and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadus N/A N/A N/A Gazit Globe -11.36% 2.11% 0.76%

This table compares Cadus and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gazit Globe $817.00 million 1.81 $142.00 million $0.94 8.14

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Cadus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadus and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cadus does not pay a dividend. Gazit Globe pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazit Globe has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Cadus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Cadus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadus Company Profile

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned and operated 101 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

