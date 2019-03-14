Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $190.97 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $191.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102 shares of company stock worth $4,678,374 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

