Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/resources-investment-advisors-inc-invests-26000-in-eaton-vance-fr-com-efl-stock.html.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.