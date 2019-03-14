Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

HBM stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.90. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 409,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 409,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

