Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $79.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,942,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,637,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,087,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

