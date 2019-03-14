REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $67.46 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00015647 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a total market cap of $67.46 million and $91,064.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00388191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.01701675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00235291 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

