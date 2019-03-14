Renasant Corp. (RNST) EVP Sells $95,978.32 in Stock

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.24. Renasant Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Renasant by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Renasant by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Renasant by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

