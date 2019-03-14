Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $137,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,789. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.