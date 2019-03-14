Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $927,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-has-927000-stake-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.