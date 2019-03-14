Refereum Market Cap Hits $6.95 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,541,923,429 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

