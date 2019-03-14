Redfin Corp (RDFN) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921,684 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Redfin worth $67,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 25,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,412,871.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,850 shares of company stock worth $947,438. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

