Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $449.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.81 million and the lowest is $437.70 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $421.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $43,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,421 shares of company stock worth $2,038,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $203,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

