Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northview Apartment REIT (TSE: NVU.UN):
- 3/6/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.50. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$28.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NVU.UN stock opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. Northview Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Northview Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.
See Also: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.