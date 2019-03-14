Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northview Apartment REIT (TSE: NVU.UN):

3/6/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.50. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$28.50 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Northview Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NVU.UN stock opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. Northview Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Northview Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

