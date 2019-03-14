Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

3/13/2019 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/5/2019 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $98.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $157.00 to $142.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPLK stock opened at $124.25 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Splunk news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,405,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,076. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $210,940,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

