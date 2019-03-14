Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently:

3/14/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €17.20 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

