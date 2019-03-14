Ready Capital (RC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 28.04%.

NYSE RC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

