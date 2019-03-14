RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $300,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $133.99 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.33.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

