Raymond James Increases Empire (EMP.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.17.

Shares of EMP.A traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 377,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 52 week low of C$17.43 and a 52 week high of C$26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

