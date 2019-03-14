Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 291.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Etsy by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Etsy by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,124,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,239.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,323. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

