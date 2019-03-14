Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

