Raymond James & Associates Has $7.05 Million Position in Eni SpA (E)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 111,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ENI were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ENI by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9357 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on E. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

