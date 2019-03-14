Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,302 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,319.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/raymond-james-associates-buys-7302-shares-of-prosperity-bancshares-inc-pb.html.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.