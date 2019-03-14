Rare Infrastructure Ltd Sells 464 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.0% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
