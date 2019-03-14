Rare Infrastructure Ltd Sells 464 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.0% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.60. 166,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,300. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rare-infrastructure-ltd-sells-464-shares-of-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.