Rare Infrastructure Ltd Reduces Position in Edison International (EIX)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,883 shares during the period. Edison International makes up approximately 4.7% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $61,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Edison International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

EIX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 33,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.07. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

