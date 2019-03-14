Range Resources (RRL) Shares Down 15.2%

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 22,962,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.
Range Resources Company Profile (LON:RRL)
Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.